Andhra Pradesh: One dead, three injured in road accident on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): One person died and three others sustained injuries after a lorry hit a car on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway near Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning.

"A lorry, plying on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway, suddenly took a u-turn and hit a car running adjacent to it. One person travelling in the car died after being hit by the lorry. The lorry driver identified as Santosh has been detained," Sub Inspector Ramesh said.

The deceased has been identified as a 70 years old man named P Venkateswarlu, a native of Jangareddy Gudem village of West Godavari district.

Three more persons travelling in the same car received grave injuries in the accident and were shifted to a hospital in Gollapudi area of the district.

"A case will be filed and investigation will follow," Ramesh added. (ANI)

