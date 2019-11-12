Andhra Pradesh: One drowns, three go missing at Kalingapatnam beach

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): One student drowned at the sea while three others went missing at Kalingapatnam beach on Sunday

A group of six students from a private junior college in Srikakulam went for a picnic to Kalingapatnam beach.

The deceased Anaparti Sudhir was among five who tried to take a dip in the sea. While three went missing, one student named Abdul Sheikh was rescued by the police.

The rescue operations are underway to locate three missing students - C Praveen Kumar Reddy, K Sanjay and Y Panda.

Gara Police station Sub Inspector Lavanya informed that marine police and STF teams have been deployed to conduct search operations.

"The search operation is underway. A case under section 174 of CrPC has been filed, she said. (ANI)

