Andhra Pradesh: One Maoist surrenders, four arrested in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): A squad member of Community Party of India (Maoist) party surrendered and four militia members were arrested by the police in Visakhapatnam rural area, Andhra Pradesh, police said.

CPI Maoist party squad member surrendered before Officer on Special Duty (OSD) V Krishna Rao on Tuesday.

"The arrested Naxals were involved in criminal cases. The surrendered squad member will be given compensation" Rao said.

The arrested militias have been sent to remand. (ANI)

