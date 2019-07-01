Andhra Pradesh: P Basant Kumar appointed Joint Executive Officer of TTD

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday issued an order appointing P Basant Kumar, IAS, as the new Joint Executive Officer (JEO) of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) with immediate effect.

The post was earlier held by KS Sreenivasa Raju who has now been transferred and directed to report in the General Administration Department for further posting.

A government order released by Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam on Monday read: "Sri P. Basant Kumar, IAS (2007) is placed on Full Additional Charge of the post of Joint Executive Officer, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, Tirumala, with immediate effect, until further orders."

Sreenivasa Raju was appointed as the JEO of TTD in 2011 after which he was re-appointed for the same post three consecutive times. (ANI)

