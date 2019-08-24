Andhra Pradesh: Police arrests auto driver for involvement in child-lifting gang

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday arrested an auto driver in connection with several cases of child lifting in the state.

"We have arrested an auto driver in connection with several child-lifting cases. He has confessed to the crimes and informed about the other members of the gang. Further investigation is underway," said Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar Meena on Friday.

According to the commissioner, the gang was involved in five different cases of child-lifting across the state.

"A woman had come to a police station to file a complaint about her child being kidnapped by an auto driver in Gopalapatnam area. We immediately registered an FIR and started the investigation. After checking the CCTV footage, we tracked down the auto driver and arrested him," Meena said.

The commissioner informed that the gang used to target "destitute and poor" people.

"During the interrogation, the arrested man stated that a woman named Nagmani was also involved in the gang," he added.

According to Meena, the gang started child-lifting after one of Nagmani's sisters, who could not have kids, was denied adoption due to her financial condition.

"The gang lifted a girl Huda Park and sold her to the sister for Rs 50,000. This was the first incident that happened two years ago. They lifted four other children since," Police commissioner Meena concluded. (ANI)

