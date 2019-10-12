Andhra Pradesh: Police deny TDP allegations, say law and order fully under control

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday squarely denied the allegations of TDP that they are furthering the agenda of YSRCP government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and stated that law and order situation in the state is fully under control.

Talking to media persons, Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Law and Order, Ravisankar Ayyannar said: "The law and order situation in the state is fully under control. One particular political party (TDP) is intentionally making baseless allegations against the state police. The TDP has published a book about the police cases, but the points in it are not true."

Ayyannar, who addressed the press conference at the Andhra Pradesh Police headquarters in Mangalagiri, said: "One party has alleged the law and order situation has deteriorated in Palnadu region. The DGP has ordered to thoroughly inquire the matter and submit a detailed report."

He said that the allegations were made that murders were committed due to political vendetta but none of these are political murders as one person died in the clashes of rowdy groups, and that too before the Assembly elections.

"The second allegation against the police is that 110 FIRs are registered. It is not correct. 110 accused are listed in some cases. And these are not political cases," he said.

"The third allegation is that cases are not filed despite complaints being lodged. It is also not true. Before elections, 10 cases were filed. Among them, FIRs were registered against 70 persons from the YSRCP and 41 from the TDP," said he.

Ayyannar said that another allegation of the TDP is that 545 persons have left Atmakuru village due to political pressure while the reality is that only 345 persons left the village and that too to earn a livelihood.

He added that the police across the state have received 297 complaints of attacks on the TDP workers. However, the police inquiry found that 161 of those complaints were false. (ANI)

