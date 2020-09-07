Andhra Pradesh: Police detain former TDP MLA Tangirala Soumya in Vijayawada

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 7 (ANI): The Ibrahimpatnam police on Monday detained former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Tangirala Soumya at Gollapudi in the outskirts of Vijayawada.

TDP has given a call for 'Chalo Ainampudi' to hold protest against atrocities on Dalits in the state. Soumya started for the event following which Ibrahimpatnam police got the information and they detained her midway at Gollapudi village and handed her over to Nandigama police.

Soumya said, "Atrocities on Dalits increased in the YSRCP regime. Tonsuring incidents and harassment incidents are taking place. At Ainampudi village, the house of a Dalit woman was set on fire."

"The reason is that she was demanding action against one person who cheated her on the name of marriage. TDP took up 'Chalo Ainampudi' to support that woman. But the police stopped us. We demand the government to deliver justice to that victim," she added. (ANI)

