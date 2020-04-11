Andhra Pradesh police fed stray cows in Eluru

West Godavari District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Eluru Rural Circle Inspector A Srinivas Rao and other staff fed grass, silage, and vegetables to the stray cows here on Friday.

Due to lockdown, roadside animals in towns are not getting fodder.

They fed more than 100 cows and other animals. CI Srinivas Rao, SI Suresh and others took part in the program.

West Godavari district additional SP Karimulla Sheriff on Friday also personally fed stray cows with grass at the old bus stand centre in the town. (ANI)

