Andhra Pradesh: Police, Maoists exchange fire

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 12 (ANI): An exchange of fire took place between police and Maoists at Gummarevula village in Visakhapatnam Rural area on Wednesday.

The encounter broke out when the police were conducting combing operations at the area along the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border, police sources said.

Three rifles, 15 kit bags and a landmine were recovered from the spot, they said.

No police personnel was injured. (ANI)

