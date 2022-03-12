Andhra Pradesh presents 2.56 lakh crore budget laying focus on welfare

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath on Friday presented the annual budget for the year 2022-23 in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly with a total outlay of 2,56,256 crores laying focus on welfare.

The revenue expenditure was pegged at Rs 2, 08,261 crore and capital expenditure at Rs 47,996 crores.

The estimated revenue deficit is around Rs 17,036 crore and the fiscal deficit around Rs 48, 724 crore, the Finance Minister said adding that the fiscal deficit would be around 3, 64 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), whereas the revenue deficit works out to be about 1.27 per cent of GDSP.

Top priority was given to welfare Rs 45,955 crores, education Rs 30,077 crores, health Rs 15,384.26n crores, urban development Rs 8,796 crores, social security RS 4,331.85 crores, social security Rs 4,331.85 crores and other schemes with enhanced allocations.

The Children and Gender Budges was allocated Rs 4,322.86 cores, Rs 18,518 crore for SC sub-plan Rs 6,145 crore for ST Sub-plan, Rs 29, 143 core for BC sub-plan Rs 3,661 crore for welfare of minorities and Rs 3,537 crores for Kapu welfare.

School education was allocated Rs 27,706.66 crore which 12.52 per cent higher than the previous year. Amma Vodi was allocated Rs 6,500 crore, Rs 3,500 crore was allocated for Mana Badi Nadu Nedu.

For the Pedalandariki Illu Rs 4,791.69 crore was allocated. So far Rs 1,146.7 crore was released to beneficiaries including the cost of material, he said.

"In the last three years, we have set in motion changes through Navaratnalu and welfare schemes mentioned in the Party manifesto working for social inclusion to make our State a leader in all the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)," he said.

Welfare was taken to the intended beneficiary in a transparent manner by DBT mode and established robust decentralized governance, the Finance Minister said and widely quoted verses from native poets Sri Sri, Gurazada, Vemana and Kalidas among others besides Nobel Prize winner Muta Maathai on an international level.



The Budget allocated Rs 69,306.74 crores for economical services which is 27.05 per cent of the total outlay of the budget, RS 1,13,340.20 crores for Social Services, 44.23 per cent of the budget and the rest for general services.

The Budget allocated Rs 18,518 crores for Scheduled Caste Sub Plan in 2022-23 Budget Estimates, while it was Rs 13,835 crores in the previous year's allocation.

It was Rs 6,145 crores for Tribal Sub Plan in the current year while it was Rs 5,318 crores in the previous year. BC Sub Plan was allocated Rs 29,143 crores while it was Rs 28,238 in the previous year.

Minorities Action Sub Plan was allocated Rs 3,662 crores (previous year Rs 3,077 crore), Kapu Welfare Rs 3,532 crores (Rs 3,306 crores) and EBC Welfare Rs 6,669 crores (Rs 3,743 crores).

The Budget has allocated Rs 48,802.71 crores for DBT schemes in 2022-23 while it was Rs 39,615.98 crores in the previous year.

YSR Pension Kanuka was allocated Rs 18,000.90 crores, YSR Rythu Bharosa Rs 3,900 crores, YSR Aasara Rs 6,400 crores, YSR Cheyuta Rs 4,235.95 crores, Amma Vodi Rs 6,500 crores, Jagananna Vidya Deevena Rs 2,500 crore, Jagananna Vasati Deevena (MTF) Rs 2,083.32 crores, YSR - PM Fasal Bima Yojana Rs 1,802.04 crores, YSR Interest-free loans to Self Help Groups Rs 600 crores, YSR Interest-free loans to Urban Self Help Groups Rs 200 crores, YSR Interest-free Loans to Farmers Rs 500 crores, YSR Kapu Nestham Rs 500 crores, YSR Jagananna Chedodu Rs 300 crores, YSR Vahana Mitra Rs 260 crores, YSR Nethanna Nestham rs 199.99 crores, YSR Matsyakara Bharosa Rs 120.49 crores, Diesel Subsidy to Fishermen Boats Rs 50 crores, Exgratia to Farmers Rs 20 crores, Law Nestham Rs 15 crore and Jagananna Thodu Rs 25.01 crores.

Other Budgetary allocations include Rs 3,100 crore for subsidy on rice (Human Resources Development), Rs 200.02 for door delivery of rice.

On the Industries front, Incentives for Industrial Promotion for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) was allocated Rs 450 crore, Incentives for Industrial Promotion Rs 411.62 crores, ADB (Asian Development Bank) - Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor Development Program - (APRDC Component Rs 250 Crores) - (APIIC Component- Rs 236.86 crores), Incentives to the S.C. Entrepreneurs for Industrial Promotion Rs 175 crores, Incentives to IT & Electronics Industries/ Organizations Rs 60 crores, and YSR Bima Rs 372.12 crores.

Others include Rs 1,149.93 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM)/National Rural Drinking Water Mission and Rs 500 Crore for Swachh Bharat Mission - Gramin. (ANI)

