Andhra Pradesh: Private school bus overturns in Nellore; 2 children sustain minor injuries

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): A private school bus carrying nine students overturned in a roadside agricultural field in Minagallu village of Andhra Pradesh's Buchireddypalem on Thursday.

Koteshwar Rao, Circle Inspector Buchireddypalem Police Station said the accident took place after the driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle. Two students sustained minor injuries in the incident.

More details are awaited. (ANI)