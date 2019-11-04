Youths in the premises of All India Radio office in Vijaywada. Photo/ANI
Youths in the premises of All India Radio office in Vijaywada. Photo/ANI

Andhra Pradesh: Protesters climb radio tower demanding job opportunities

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 15:33 IST

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Some unemployed youth on Monday held a protest against the government at the All India Radio office in Vijayawada.
They also climbed over a tower inside the AIR office premises while raising slogans against the government.
Some women protestors also threatened to set themselves on fire if their demands aren't heard.
The protestors demanded Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy to do justice with them and demanded employment opportunities.
One of the protestors alleged that he has appeared for an examination for posts in the village horticulture department.
"We received hall tickets, call letters and after all the process we were to be selected for the jobs. But now with no jobs, we are left with no option but to commit suicides", one of the protestors claimed.
Later, Suryaraopeta police team also arrived at the protest spot and attempted to calm down the protestors.
A fire department team was also deployed at the spot as a precautionary measure. (ANI)

