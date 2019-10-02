Andhra Pradesh: Protests against govt setting up wine shops in Nellore

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Protests against the government opening wine shops at various places in Atmakuru town led to tensions with the police here on Tuesday.

Local people agitated against the setting up of the wine shops in residential areas, near hospitals and schools. The agitation led to a verbal spat between excise officials and local people.

During the protest, one woman Lakhsmamma lost consciousness and was rushed to a local government hospital. Protestors also shut down a wine shop during the protest.

Women also held protests for a long time at the RTC bus depot of the town. They were pacified by women police and lady sub-inspectors, after which the shop was reopened. (ANI)

