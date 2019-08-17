Andhra Pradesh: Puligadda bridge submerges after ten years owing to heavy rainfall

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Puligadda Bridge was submerged in floodwater after almost 10 years due to massive increase in the water level of Krishna River as rains continue to batter the region.

Many houses in Edlanka, Puligadda, Pallepalem, Regullanka, Pata kota, Vasumatla, Bobbarlanka, K Kottapalem, Nagayalanka and other villages in Krishna district were submerged.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management (APSDMA) on Saturday informed that second level warning continues in lieu of the Krishna River water levels at various places.

APSDMA has also kept all concerned officials on alert including National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and Fire services.

On Saturday morning, Governor Biswa Bushan Harichandanon conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected regions of the state. (ANI).

