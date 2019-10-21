Andhra Pradesh: Raids at firecracker manufacturing units for flouting norms

East Godavari District (Andra Pradesh) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Following fire incidents in last 20 days, officials on Sunday raided firecracker manufacturing units in Kottapeta town here and seized two units which were allegedly violating rules and regulations.

Amalapuram Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Bhavani Sankar and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sheik Masoom Basha carried out inspections and raids after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered for inspection of firecracker manufacturing units.

"We have orders to inspect all firecracker manufacturing units. CM is concerned after a recent incident of a fire accident in a unit. Accordingly, today we the police department in convergence with revenue and fire departments have checked out the cracker units," Basha said.

He said that in future also action will be taken against those units flouting norms.

"We are taking action against illegal units. We have seized two units and a huge amount of crackers stock. We are ready to take severe action on anybody who violates rules and regulations," he added. (ANI)

