Andhra Pradesh receives 4.7 lakh doses of Covishield, 20,000 of Covaxin

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh has received 4.7 lakh doses of Covishield and 20,000 doses of Covaxin for the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The vaccination drive against COVID-19 will begin on Saturday all over the country.



A state government release said that 332 locations have been identified for the launch of the drive in Andhra Pradesh.

The release said it is expected that in the next 15 days all health care workers in the state will be vaccinated. After 28 days the second dose is to be administered.

Other frontline workers like police, municipal staff, revenue staff and those who worked in the forefront during the pandemic will be vaccinated in the next phase, the release said. (ANI)

