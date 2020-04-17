Andhra Pradesh receives one lakh COVID-19 rapid testing kits from South Korea

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh on Friday received one lakh COVID-19 rapid testing kits from South Korea, to increase the number of tests in the state and speed up the time taken to conduct these tests.

A special chartered flight from South Korea delivered the kits to the state. Andhra Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy showcased the rapid testing kits in his camp office at Amaravati, in the presence of several administration officials including Deputy CM (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas and DGP Gauthan Sawang. Also present were MA and UD Minister Botsa Satyanarayana and CS Nilam Sawhney.

According to Dr Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Health), state government, through the rapid testing kits the results of coronavirus testing can be confirmed within 10 minutes, and these kits will be used for identification even if the infection is cured.

He also said that with this consignment of testing kits, the capacity of COVID-19 tests in the state will increase.

He further mentioned that the kits will be sent to all districts within 4-5 days, and will be used for community testing.

Andhra Pradesh has so far reported 534 COVID-19 cases, out of which 20 people have been discharged, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

With an increase of 1,007 cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 13,387, out of which 11,201 are active cases, while 1,749 people have been cured/discharged/migrated, as per the latest reported by MoHFW. (ANI)