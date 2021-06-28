Andhra Pradesh records 4,250 new COVID cases in last 24 hrs

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 4,250 new cases of COVID-19, and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Sunday.

According to the state health department, Andhra Pradesh also witnessed 5,570 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

As per the media bulletin, there are 44,773 active cases in the state.

The cumulative cases in the state now stand at 18,79,872 while the recovery tally in the state stands at 18,22,500.



As many as 12,599 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 so far in the state.

"95,327 samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours. 4,250 of them are detected with COVID positive," the state health department said.

As many 50,040 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of infections to 3,02,33,183, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

The number of cases is 2.7 higher than yesterday when the infection count rested at 48,698.

With this, the cumulative tally of positive COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 3,02,33,183, including 2,92,51,029 recoveries and 3,95,751 deaths. (ANI)

