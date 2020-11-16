Andhra Pradesh records 753 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): With 753 new COVID-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh has reported a total number of 8,54,764 positive cases on November 16.



According to the information given by the nodal officer of the state for COVID-19, 753 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported today. A total number of 13 people lost their lives due to the deadly pandemic in the state in the last 24 hours. A total number of 43044 samples have been tested in AP and 17,892 cases are active in the state, in the last 24 hours.

While talking about the recovery graph, a total number of 82,9991 people have been recovered according to the report on November 16. Meanwhile, AP's death toll has been increased to 6881. (ANI)

