Andhra Pradesh reports 102 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 102 new COVID-19 cases and 56 recoveries in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Thursday.

With these new infections, the cumulative count of coronavirus cases has gone up to 8,90,317 and as many as 8,82,275 people have recovered in the state.



The state witnessed one fresh death in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 7,171.

At present, the state has 871 active cases of COVID-19.

According to the health department of Andhra Pradesh, 45,077 samples are tested in the last 24-hours in the state. (ANI)

