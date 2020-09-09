Andhra Pradesh reports 10,418 new COVID-19 cases, 74 deaths

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 10,418 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,27,512.

As per a bulletin of the state health department, the death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 4,634 after 74 deaths were reported on Wednesday.

"As many as nine deaths were reported in Kadapa, seven each in Nellore, Prakasam, Visakhapatnam, six each in Anantapur, Chittoor, Guntur, West Godavari, five each in Krishna, Kurnool, Srikakulam, three each in Vizianagaram and two in East Godavari district," the bulletin said.

In the past 24 hours, 9,842 persons have recovered from coronavirus climbing the recoveries to 4,25,607.

There are 97,271 active cases in the state, said the bulletin.

India's COVID-19 case stands at 43,70,129 including 8,97,394 active cases, 33,98,845 cured/discharged/migrated and 73,890 deaths. (ANI)













