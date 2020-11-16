Andhra Pradesh reports 1,056 new COVID-19 cases

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): As many as 1,056 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh taking the tally of total positive cases to 8,54,011, as per the State Health Department on Sunday.

According to the State Health Department, a total of 8,28,484 people have recovered from coronavirus while the death toll stands at 6,868. The active cases in the state stand at 18,659.



Meanwhile, with 41,100 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases have surged to 88,14,579, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Sunday.

With 447 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,29,635.

The number of total active cases stands at 4,79,216 after a decrease of 1,503 in the last 24 hours while the total discharged cases stand at 82,05,728 with 42,156 new discharges in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

