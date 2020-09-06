Andhra Pradesh reports 10,794 new cases of COVID-19, 70 deaths in last 24 hours

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 10,794 new cases of COVID-19 and 70 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases is now at 4,98,125 including 99,689 active cases, 3,94,019 recoveries and 4,417 deaths, as per the state's media bulletin by State's COVID nodal officer.

In the last 24 hours, 72573 samples were tested in the state. In the past 24 hours, 11,915 persons have recovered from COVID-19. In the past 24 hours, 11,915 persons are recovered.

In the past 24 hours, 70 deaths were reported - nine in Chittoor, eight each in Anantapur, Guntur, and Prakasam districts. Seven in Kadapa, five each in East Godavari, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari districts, four each in Krishna, Kurnool, and Nellore districts, two in Srikakulam district and one in Vizianagaram district. (ANI)

