Andhra Pradesh reports 10,825 new COVID-19 cases

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh has reported 10,825 new COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total count of cases in the state stands at 4,87,331, according to the State Health Department.

The state has 1,00,880 active cases while 3,82,104 persons have recovered from the viral infection.

The death toll has increased to 4,347in the state.

India registered the highest single-day jump of 86,432 coronavirus cases and the total count has gone over 40 lakh mark. (ANI)

