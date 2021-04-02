Andhra Pradesh reports 1,288 new coronavirus cases

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 1,288 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases in the state to 9,04,548.

According to state health bulletin, five people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, including one each in the Anantapur, Chittur, Guntur, Prakasam, and Visakhapatnam districts of Andhra Pradesh.



The death count in the state has gone up to 7225.

The bulletin said 610 persons recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 8,88,508.

India reported 81,466 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

