Andhra Pradesh reports 130 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths.

"In the last 24 hours, 130 new positive cases of COVID19 and two deaths have been reported in Andhra Pradesh," said the state's COVID-19 nodal officer on Sunday.

Total cases in the State have risen to 3,718 including 1,290 active cases, 2,353 discharged, and 75 deaths so far.

In the last 24 hours, 30 people were discharged and two deaths were reported -- one from Krishna district and the other one from Kurnool district.

The cumulative positive cases from among foreign returnees are 131. The active cases from foreign returnees are 126, while one patient was discharged today.

The cumulative positive cases from other States' natives are 810. The active cases among them are 508 while 28 people were discharged today after they recovered. (ANI)

