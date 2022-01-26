Andhra Pradesh reports 13,618 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 13,618 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Wednesday.



With this, the total COVID-19 cases in the state have gone up to 22,22,573, including 1,06,318 active cases.

During the last 24 hours, 8,687 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 21,01,685.

Nine people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. With the addition of new fatalities, the death toll in the state mounted to 14,570. (ANI)

