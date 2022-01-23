Andhra Pradesh reports 14,440 new COVID-19 cases

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 14,440 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Sunday.

With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone upto 21,80,634.



During the last 24 hours, 3,969 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 20,82,482.

Four people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state due to the virus currently stands at 14,542.

There are currently 83,610 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

