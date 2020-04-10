Andhra Pradesh reports 16 new COVID-19 positive cases

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): With 16 new COVID-19 positive cases being reported in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, the total number of cases in the state climbed to 381, informed state Nodal officer.

The total number of positive cases in the state has now climbed to 381, including the 10 people who have been discharged and 6 deaths.

Meanwhile, the country is under a 21-day lockdown which has been in effect since March 24, and was imposed to check the spread of the coronavirus that has wreaked havoc across the world.

Odisha and Punjab have already extended the lockdown till April 30 and May 1, respectively.

The COVID-19 cases in the country saw another single-day high of 896 taking the total number to 6761 as the government continued to take steps to contain its spread through a series of measures including scaling up testing capacity.



The Health Ministry said that of 6,761 cases, 6039 are active cases, 516 have been "cured/discharged/ migrated". The death toll has mounted to 206 with 37 people dying in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

