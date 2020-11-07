Andhra Pradesh reports 2,367 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 2,367 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases to 8,40,730.

According to the state government, 2,747 more persons have recovered taking total recoveries to 8,12,517.

The state has 21,825 active cases.



The death toll has gone up to 6,779 with 11 more persons succumbing to coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Of the deaths reported on Saturday, three died in Krishna district, two each in Anantapur and Chittoor districts and one each in East Godavari, Kadapa, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari districts.

A total of 80,082 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

