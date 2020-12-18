Andhra Pradesh reports 458 new Covid-19 cases, tally over 8.7 lakhdeath

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 458 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 8,77,806.

According to state health department, one death was reported from Guntur district in the state on Friday, pushing the death toll to 7,070.

The department said that a total of 534 recoveries were reported on Friday taking the total recoveries to 8,66,359 in Andhra Pradesh.



There are 4,377 active Covid-19 cases in the state.

Meanwhile, with 22,889 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India's total cases reached 99,79,447, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of active cases in the country reached 3,13,831. Meanwhile, the total discharged cases are at 95,20,827 with 31,087 new discharges in the last 24 hours. With 338 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,44,789. (ANI)

