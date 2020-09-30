Andhra Pradesh reports 48 deaths, 6,133 new COVID-19 cases

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): As many as 48 deaths and 6,133 new novel coronavirus cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the State to 6,93,484.



The State health minister informed on Wednesday that the total figure includes 58,445 active cases and 6,29,211 people who have recovered from Covid-19.

A total of 48 people have succumbed to the virus and the total fatalities in the State have been recorded at 5,828.

As many as eight deaths were reported from Chittoor, six from Prakasam, five each from East Godavari, Krishna and Visakhapatnam, four each from Anantapur, Guntur and West Godavari, three from Kadapa, two from Kurnool and one each from Nellore and Vizianagaram. (ANI)

