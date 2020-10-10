Andhra Pradesh reports 5,653 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): A total of 5,653 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday and 35 more patients have succumbed to the pandemic.



The total number reported cases in the state increased to 7,50,517, which includes 46,624 active cases and 6,194 deaths. A total of 66,59 persons have recovered in the last 24 hours and the total number of such cases has gone up to 6,97,699.

The casualties in last 24 hours in the state have been reported from Prakasam district (6), Chittoor (5), East Godavari (4), Krishna (4), Nellore (3), Visakhapatnam (3), Anantapur (2), Guntur (2), Kurnool (2), West Godavari (2), Kadapa (1) and Srikakulam (1). (ANI)

