Andhra Pradesh reports 6,051 cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh has reported 6,051 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and taking the total cases to 1,02,349 in the state.

"In the last 24 hours, 43,127 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh. 6051 of them are detected COVID-19 positive. With this, the total cases in the state increased to 1,02349. Of them, 51,701 are active cases, according to a media bulletin released by State COVID nodal officer.

In the past 24 hours, 3,234 persons are discharged. Total discharged patients are 49,558.

The bulletin said, 49 deaths are reported in the last 24 hours. Nine in West Godavari district, eight in Visakhapatnam, seven each in Chittoor and East Godavari districts, Five in Krishna district, four in Vizianagaram district, three in Anantapuram district, two each in Kurnool and Srikakulam districts, one each in Kadapa district and one in Prakasam district. The total death toll is at 1090 in the state. (ANI)

