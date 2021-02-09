Andhra Pradesh reports 70 new coronavirus cases

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh has reported 70 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.



According to a media bulletin of state COVID nodal officer, 26,844 samples were tested in the last 24 hours out of which 70 tested positive for the virus.

The total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 8,88,555 and the state has 917 active cases.

With 115 more patients discharged, the total discharges have risen to 8,80,478. With no more fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll stands at 7,160. (ANI)

