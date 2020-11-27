Andhra Pradesh reports 733 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths in last 24 hours

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh has reported six deaths and 733 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to a media bulletin released by Andhra Pradesh state COVID-19 nodal officer, the total count of cases in the state is 8,66,438.

"In last 24 hours; 57,752 samples are tested in Andhra Pradesh. 733 of them are detected COVID-19 positive. With this, total cases in Andhra Pradesh increased to 8,66,438. Out of them, 12,137 are active cases," the bulletin said.



It said six deaths have been reported in the in last 24 hours.

Two deaths were reported from Krishna district, one each in Anantapur and Chitoor, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts. The death toll in the state has increased to 6,976.

"In the past 24 hours, 1,205 people have recovered. The total recovered cases are 8,47,325," the bulletin said. (ANI)

