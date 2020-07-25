Andhra Pradesh reports 7813 new COVID-19 cases, 52 deaths

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh has reported 7,813 new COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total numbers of cases reported are at 88,671 including 44,431 active cases, state's COVID-19 nodal officer said on Saturday.

He said 43,255 people have been cured/discharged with 3,208 people discharged in the last 24 hours. The death count has risen to 985.

India's total coronavirus cases have risen to 13,36,861 after 48,916 new cases were reported on Saturday. (ANI)

