Andhra Pradesh reports 7,998 new COVID-19 cases

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh has reported 7,998 new cases of coronavirus and 61 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases now is at 72,711 including 34272 active cases, 37,555 discharged cases and 884 deaths in the state, as per the state's COVID-19 Nodal Officer.

In the last 24 hours, 58,052 samples were tested in the state and 5,428 persons were discharged.

In the past 24 hours, 61 deaths were reported -- 14 in East Godavari, seven each in Guntur and Kurnool, six each in Krishna and Srikakulam, Five each in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram, three each in Chittoor, Prakasam, West Godavari, and one each in Kadapa and Anantapur district. (ANI)

