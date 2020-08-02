Andhra Pradesh reports 8,555 new COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 2 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported 8,555 new COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths, taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 1,58,764.

The active cases in the state now stands at 74,404.

So far, 1,474 people have died due to COVID-19 while 82,886 people have recovered from the virus. (ANI)

