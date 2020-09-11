Andhra Pradesh reports 9,999 new COVID-19 cases

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): A total of 9,999 new COVID-19 cases and 77 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

The state's count of coronavirus cases has gone up to 5,47,686.



The state health department said on Friday that there are 96,191 active cases in the state and 4,46,716 cases have recovered from the illness. The death toll has gone up to 4,779.

"Total cases in the state rise to 5,47,686, out of which 96,191 are active. Total recoveries stand at 4,46,716; death toll at 4,779," the department said.

India's count of active COVID-19 has reached 9,43,480 cases. (ANI)

