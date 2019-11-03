Andhra Pradesh: RMO on fast unto death after alleging of being sacked from post. Photo/ANI
Andhra Pradesh: RMO on fast unto death after alleging of being sacked from post. Photo/ANI

Andhra Pradesh: RMO on fast unto death after allegedly being sacked from post

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 04:29 IST

Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): A Resident Medical Officer (RMO) from Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district is on fast unto death in front of a government-run hospital in Machilipatnam alleging that she has been sacked from her post.
RMO Vijaya Nirmala claimed that she was a civil assistant surgeon in the last two years and asserted that she was not appointed as RMO despite her seniority until she struggled for the promotion.
"Only two months ago, I was appointed as RMO after a lot of struggle. Now some people have been levelling false allegations against me. I have been removed from my duties without any inquiry. I demand a public investigation on the allegations against me," Nirmala said.
Meanwhile, the hospital's superintendent Dr M Jaya Kumar urged Nirmala to end her fast.
"Several allegations were levelled against Vijaya Nirmala. So the commissioner of medical and health department ordered to replace her with civil surgeon Dr Mallikarjuna Rao. Based on the commissioner's orders, she has been removed from her duties and Dr Mallikarjuna Rao has taken charge. I don't have any other intention in this regard," Kumar said.
"The civil surgeon is eligible for the RMO post. If he is not willing to continue, others will be given a chance," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 04:43 IST

Centre to set up, strengthen AHTUs, WHDs across country

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The central government has announced to set up and strengthen Anti-Human-Trafficking-Units (AHTUs) and Women Help Desks (WHDs) across the country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 04:32 IST

MoS Kishan Reddy to attend 'No Money for Terror' conference in Australia

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy will attend the 'No Money for Terror' international conference in Australia.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 04:10 IST

164 trained recruits join Ladakh Scouts Regiment

Ladakh [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The Attestation Parade was held on Saturday at 'The Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre' in Leh to mark the entry of 164 trained recruits into the Ladakh Scouts Regiment as soldiers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 04:01 IST

Press Council of India expresses concern over Andhra govt's...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The Press Council of India (PCI) chairman Justice Chandramauli Kumar Prasad has expressed grave concern over the order issued by the Andhra Pradesh government granting permission to the Secretaries of respective departments to initiate legal action with regard to public

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 03:41 IST

Maradu flats row: SC-constituted committee sanctions Rs 25 lakhs...

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court-appointed committee in Maradu flats demolition case on Saturday sanctioned Rs 25 lakhs each for 20 claim petitioners.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 03:26 IST

260 centres opened in Telangana to purchase cotton from farmers

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy held a review meeting with officers of Cotton Corporation of India in Hyderabad.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 02:59 IST

Hyderabad-based techie commits suicide over husband's extramarital affair

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): A Hyderabad-based woman techie allegedly committed suicide after being depressed over her husband's extramarital affair with another woman, police said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 02:38 IST

Tis Hazari clash: Delhi HC Bar Association asked to abstain from...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Taking cognisance into the strike called by the Bar Council of India over the scuffle that broke out between lawyers and Delhi Police personnel at Tis Hazari Court yesterday, members of the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) have been requested to abstain from wor

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 02:06 IST

Decisions taken by KCR on TSRTC employees issue in haste with...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Telangana unit on Saturday criticised the K Chandrashekar Rao-led state government over its decisions taken regarding the strike of TSRTC employees and said the same has been done with "highly suspicious" intentions.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 01:41 IST

No merger of TSRTC with Telangana govt on any condition, Nov 5...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Setting November 5 a deadline for protesting TSRTC employees to join back their duties, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday said that there will be "no merger" of the transport corporation with the state government "on any condition".

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:59 IST

Muslim organisations meet ahead of Ayodhya verdict, resolve to...

New Delhi (India), Nov 2 (ANI): Ahead of the expected verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit by Supreme Court, prominent Muslim Organizations held a closed-door meeting on Saturday in which they resolved to "maintain peace and harmony at all cost, whatsoever the verdict maybe".

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:55 IST

Attack on lawyers puts a question mark on democratic governance:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Senior lawyer and Congressman Salman Khurshid said here on Saturday that the attack on lawyers puts a question mark on democratic governance.

Read More
iocl