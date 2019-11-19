Andhra Pradesh: Rs 10 lakh stolen from Mangalagiri MLA's office

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh)[India], Nov 19 (ANI): An amount of Rs 10 lakh was stolen from the office of YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy in Mangalagiri here on Monday.

Mangalagiri town Circle Inspector (CI) Naresh told ANI: "Johnson, a computer operator in Reddy's office, on Monday evening approached the Mangalagiri town police station and complained that an amount of Rs 10 lakhs was stolen from the MLA's office."

"Johnson said that the amount was kept in cash for the distribution of various welfare schemes. The money was found stolen on Monday morning. He expressed doubt on one Tirupati Reddy, who was also working in the MLA's office. Now, Tirupati Reddy is absconding," the police official added.

Adding that a search operation has been initiated to nab Tirupati Reddy, Naresh said: "The police have registered an FIR in connection with the case under section 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)."

An investigation in this regard is underway. (ANI)

