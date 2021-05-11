Andhra Pradesh: School watchman attempts to rape minor girl, arrested

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 11 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Police on Monday arrested a gurukul school watchman after he allegedly attempted to rape a nine-year-old school girl at Vatsavai in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district.

The minor girl was beaten and forcibly taken by the watchman, Apparao, Jaggaiahpet police station circle Inspector Chandrasekhar informed.



"A nine-year-old girl studying in class four came to play at the school. Her parents reported to the police around 11 am that the school watchman had beaten her, forcibly taken the girl with him, and tried to rape her. Local Sub Inspector Maha Lakahmanudu immediately rushed to the spot," Chandrasekhar said.

An FIR has been registered and a case filed under the provisions of POCSO act and Disha act.

"The accused is arrested and the victim has been sent for medical examination," the station circle inspector added. (ANI)

