Andhra Pradesh SEC to convene meeting of all political parties on Oct 28, YSRCP to skip meet

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar is going to convene meetings with representatives of all political parties in the state on October 28.

He is going to take the opinion of political parties on the conduct of Local Body Elections in the state. He will have one to one interactions with representatives of parties.

Ruling YSRCP has decided not to attend the meeting. Party General Secretary Ambati Rambabu, in a statement, said, "The SEC should have referred to the Supreme Court verdict before conducting these meetings. The Supreme Court had said that the election process should be restarted only after consulting with the state government. SEC is not considering the Supreme Court verdict."



"He did not take the opinion of either the Chief Secretary or Medical and Health Secretary but directly called on the parties. That itself proves that Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has political motives. In this wake, YSRCP will not attend the meeting. This is the same Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar who had postponed local body elections without asking any party citing COVID as the reason when the number of cases was less than three. Now, how he is asking the opinion of parties for the conduct of local body elections. He did not ask the government officials about the possibilities of conducting an election, he intentionally ignored them. He is not even obeying the orders of the Supreme Court," Rambabu added.

Meanwhile, BJP state vice president S Vishnuvardhan Reddy announced that his party will attend the meeting. Paka Satyanarayana will represent the BJP. TDP, Congress and CPI will also send their representatives for the meeting.

Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar had postponed the local body elections indefinitely, citing corona as the reason. That received heavy criticism. Now he is planning to conduct local body elections. (ANI)

