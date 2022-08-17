Andhra Pradesh: Serial killer arrested for murdering 3 persons in Vishakapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI): A man was arrested for allegedly killing three people, said the officials on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Rambabu and is a resident of Anakapalli district.

The arrested accused has committed the heinous crime of killing women after he was cheated by his wife for another man. Subsequently, his employee also cheated him, which left a negative impact on him.



As per reports, the mental condition of the accused has not been stable.

"A man named Rambabu from Anakapalli dist was arrested. He had murdered three people including a woman and a couple in a week. It was found that his mental condition was not good. Case registered in Pendurthi PS," said Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam, Ch Srikanth.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

