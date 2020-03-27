Andhra Pradesh: Social distancing observed at Rytu Bazaars

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, people observed social distancing at Rytu Bazaars -- government-run vegetable markets where farmers directly sell their produce.

District Joint Collector G C Kishore Kumar supervised whether the people are following the social distancing norm or not.

Since Thursday, Andhra Pradesh government has allowed the vegetable markets and grocery stores to be opened from 6 am to 1 pm. People were willingly seen maintaining social distancing while standing queues. (ANI)

