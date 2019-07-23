Andhra Pradesh: Special havan performed to appease rain god

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): Special havan, 'Varuna Yagam' was performed by the priests of Srikalahastiswara temple in Chittoor District, to appease the rain god 'Varuna' for bountiful rains across the country this year.

The havan was organised in the premises of Mrityunjaya temple in Chowdepalle, Andhra Pradesh, where a large number of devotees took part to offer special prayers.

Devotees came with earthen pots filled with water in their hands in order to offer it to Lord 'Varuna' during the havan.

Varuna Yagam havan will continue until the container inside the temple is filled with rainwater.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Varun is considered as the God of Rains. Vedic scholars claim that Varuna Yagam will lead to good downpour in the country. (ANI)

