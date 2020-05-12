Andhra Pradesh special representative to North America thanks CM for efforts to repatriate Indian nationals

Hyderabad/Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): As the first batch of Indian nationals from the US are set to land in Andhra Pradesh, Pandugayala Rathnakar, Andhra Pradesh government special representative to North America, has extended his thanks to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for his efforts.

Speaking on the special arrangements for the Indian nationals in the US, Pandugayala Rathnakar, Andhra Pradesh government special representative in North America, said, "I thank our leader of the people and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for his efforts to bring back the stranded people in the US."

He further said, "Telugu people in the US are scared. They are happy that their leader coordinated with the Central Government. It is due to his continuous efforts that now Telugu people in the US and other countries are returning back to their home."

"The Chief Minister has taken all the measures to take care of the returnees. The administration will screen all the foreign returnees at Vishakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati airport. Today the first batch of people from the US will be reaching Andhra Pradesh. The most important thing is that the administration will be there to receive them," Rathnakar added.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with the top officials and directed them to make special arrangements including special transport facility for the returnees to the quarantine centre. (ANI)