Andhra Pradesh: Srikakulam collector visits Patapatnam amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh)[India], July 19 (ANI): Srikakulam district collector J Nivas on Sunday visited the Patapatnam village and monitored the containment zones.

He gave orders to the revenue officials and panchayat staff regarding the precautionary measures to be taken in containment zones.

He ordered to spray bleaching powder and sanitize the area with sodium hypochlorite. COVID -19 special officer B Lava Raju, tehsildar Kali Prasad, MPDO Jayant Prasad, Panchayat EO T Harikrishna, circle inspector R Ravi Prasad accompanied the collector in his visit.

Patapatnam is one of the areas worst hit by the coronavirus in the Srikakulam district. As the number of cases is increasing, the district collector visited the town on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 5,041 new COVID-19 positive cases and 56 deaths have been reported in Andhra Pradesh. The total number of cases rise to 49650 including 26118 active cases, 22890 discharges and 642 deaths informed the State COVID-19 Nodal Officer. (ANI)

