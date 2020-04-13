Andhra Pradesh: Srikalahasti ASP carries out inspection in red zones

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Srikalahasti ASP Anil Kumar and DSP Nagendrudu carried out a checking drive at the red zones on April 12 to oversee how the total ban on transport is being implemented in the area.

The two officials also alerted the people not to come out of their houses as there is a complete prohibition on the movement of people from the red zones to the outside areas and vice versa.

The ASP also urged the police personnel who are deployed in the red zone to take all precautions while serving their duty and asked them to spread awareness among the public as well.

Meanwhile, the excise police of Srikalahasti also carried out search operation of liquor shops and bars in the town.

The operation was carried out by Srikalahasti excise Circle Inspector Narasimha Reddy and his team in the presence of liquor supply depot officials and revenue personnel.

"We checked the stock in liquor shops and bars according to the orders of the government. In case there is a change in the stock from the day of lockdown till now, a case will be filed and the ones who are responsible will be arrested. As of now, all stock details are okay," Reddy told reporters here.

Earlier on April 11, Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy had participated in a sanitation programme and sprinkled bleaching powder in red zone areas in the district.

He also distributed essential commodities to the public.

"People should not get out of their houses, the government will deliver essential commodities at the doorsteps of people in the red zones," he said.

In Andhra Pradesh, 381 people have tested positive for coronavirus, including four deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin. (ANI)

